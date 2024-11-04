WATCH: Samantha turns beast mode on to 'destress' ahead of Citadel: Honey Bunny premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited series, Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Ahead of its grand premiere, the stunning actress shared a video from her workout session from the gym. Dropping the video, Samantha wrote, “Destressing #CitadelHoneyBunny premieres today”. Check out her video below!

In the video, the Oo Antava sensation can be seen doing some crazy barbell squats. Look at how determined Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks while lifting those heavy weights. The Kushi actress looks fresh like a flower as she donned casual gym wear, a black T-shirt, and shorts.

The stunning actress has been a health freak from the beginning, especially after she was diagnosed with Myositis in 2022. Following her ailment, Samantha took a hiatus from work and prioritized her health by adapting to a healthier lifestyle. She also shares her healing journey on social media with her fans and followers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration to many in more than just one way.

Meanwhile, ahead of Citadel’s premiere, Samantha took to her Instagram to connect with her fans through an ‘Ask me anything’ interactive session. Reacting to a fan asking how her life has been lately, the actress smiled and said, “Pretty Good and nervous about the day. It's been a while since I had anything released. Looking forward, It's been a long ride.”

Advertisement

Further, when another fan asked Sammy if any director had said that she was too muscular for the role, Samantha firmly denied it and said no one has ever complained and the roles she has been picking require her to build muscles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi. The 2023 Telugu movie featured her along with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy focuses on a man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of his father's arch-rival, a devout Hindu leader. Samantha is all set to be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny which will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 7.

Helmed by Raj & DK, the spy thriller series is developed by Sita R. Menon and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. How excited are you to watch Citadel: Honey Bunny? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer action drama Devara all set for its digital release soon? REPORTS