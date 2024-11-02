Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys ‘a blissful few days’ in tranquillity of Rajasthan before heading into 'crazy November'; see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen enjoying a blissful holiday in the backdrops of Rajasthan. The actress shared a series of photos from her recent trip featuring some stellar looks, pottery sessions, and food moments from her recent stay.

Sharing the moments on her official Instagram handle, the actress said, “A blissful few days. Now ready for a crazy November,” complimenting the beautiful mix of old and new from the place.

The actress even donned several outfits comprising of different styles with one having the word “Azhagi” written on it in Tamil. The word which translates to “beautiful woman,” is also explained as “a girl whose smile could outshine the sun.”

Check out the official post by Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been seen earlier this week arriving in Jaipur where she was papped on call at the airport. The actress has also been making quite the buzz for her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The upcoming series which is a spin-off of the show Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas works as a prequel to the original show, showcasing the younger version of Priyanka’s character Nadia.

With Varun Dhawan and Samantha playing the lead roles, the spy action series is directed by the Family Man duo Raj & DK. The show set to start streaming on November 7, 2024, onwards also has actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, and more in key roles. The makers of the show even unveiled a second trailer recently which showcased some high-octane guns blazing action moments throughout.

Moving ahead, Samantha is also working on the series called Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. The series is touted to be a fantasy action, which is expected to have a gripping and edgy narrative. The official announcement of the series was made a while back with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha playing the lead roles.

Furthermore, the actress is also set to play the lead role in a movie called Naa Inti Bangaram, which is expected to be an action flick with the actress producing it as well.

