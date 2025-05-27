When Tovino Thomas praised Unni Mukundan’s Marco despite being criticized: ‘It’s a technically good movie’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan grabbed attention as news about his alleged assault on his manager surfaced. Reports suggest that the actor was angry over the latter praising Tovino Thomas’ film Narivetta, which has been performing successfully at the box office.

Amid all the buzz, here’s a throwback to the time when Tovino had praised Unni’s most violent film, Marco, which was released back in 2024.

Tovino Thomas tagged Marco a ‘good movie’

Unni Mukundan’s Marco stirred quite a lot of controversy after the release, owing to its violent nature and scenes on-screen. Despite being a box office hit, the movie kept receiving a lot of flak just due to this aspect.

Back then, it was Tovino Thomas who praised the film and addressed the actual reason as to why it was tasting success.

He had said, “Marco is a good movie. Because of the performances and also because it is a technically good movie, the violence felt believable. I don’t think the film became a hit just because of the violence.”

The L2 Empuraan actor further mentioned, “Any emotion, if it is conveyed effectively to the audiences, then the movie will be a success.”

FIR lodged against Unni Mukundan for assaulting manager

Fast forward to now, Unni Mukundan’s manager has filed a complaint against him at the Infopark Station as well as the FEFKA.

He claimed that the Marco actor was unhappy with the flat response for his film Get Set Baby and was sad that there were no further film offers coming his way. The actor has been known for his bad temper and behavioral issues, especially with his staff.

The manager further added that Unni Mukundan physically assaulted and even threatened him for praising Narivetta on social media.

Any further comment from the team of the Malayalam actor is yet to be made on the ongoing debate.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

