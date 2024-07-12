Sardar 2: Karthi kickstarts PS Mithran directorial with pooja ceremony; filming to commence on THIS date

Sardar 2 has been one of the most talked-about sequels of 2024. Actor Karthi and director PS Mithran recently commenced work on Sardar 2 with a traditional pooja ceremony. The sequel's filming will start in Chennai, where large sets have been constructed specifically for this production. The remaining cast members for Sardar 2 are expected to be announced soon.

Karthi begins production of Sardar 2 with cast and crew

The pooja event was attended by Karthi, PS Mithran, and the entire crew. Photos from the ceremony have been shared on social media, delighting fans. Karthi's father, veteran actor Sivakumar, was also present at the ceremony.

According to media reports, Karthi plans to complete his current projects before starting the shoot for Sardar 2, which will focus on the theme of drug trafficking. The film will raise awareness about the impact of drugs on society amongst youth. While an official confirmation is awaited, fans have noted similarities to Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU franchise, which also aims to depict a drug-free society.

What do we know about Karthi starrer Sardar?

The original film, Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, narrates the story of a disgraced spy, portrayed by Karthi, who comes out of a long exile to stop a dubious company from contaminating the country's water supply. The film was well-received by both audiences and critics, who praised Karthi's transformation and the innovative screenplay.

Sardar, featuring Karthi in a dual role, is available to stream on Aha in both Tamil and Telugu. The cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Avinash, Laila, Rithvik, and Balaji Sakthivel in significant roles.

The film, produced by Prince Pictures, has a musical score by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The technical crew comprises cinematographer George C. Williams, stunt director Dilip Subbarayan, production designer Rajeevan Nambiar, and editor Vijay Velukutty.

What's next for actor Karthi on the professional front?

Karthi has several films in his pipeline. He will be seen in Vaa Vathiyare, directed by Nallan Kumarasamy, and Meiyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar, both currently in post-production. Meanwhile, he aims to wrap up Sardar 2 by January 2025. Additionally, Karthi will be reuniting with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2. Despite his packed schedule, Karthi is aiming to release two films over the span of five months.

