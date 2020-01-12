Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film registers good numbers

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only getting good reviews but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows.

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens on January 11 and the film is off to a good start at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only getting good reviews but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows. On day one of its release, Mahesh Babu starrer has registered Rs 8.66cr in Nizam. In the USA, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected USD 468,589 on day one of its release.

According to trade analyst Raghu Reddy's report, Mahesh Babu's film has set a record by dethroning SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion on its first day. He tweeted, "#SSMB creates unforgettable RECORD at RTC X Roads Hyderabad. Day 1 #SarileruNeekevvaru 31 shows Gross - 37,27,029/-Day 1 All Time RECORD Gross for any film. Previous best #Baahubali2 - 36,09,236/- (sic)" Sarileru Neekevvaru is not only doing good in India but is also dominating international markets. The film has collected Rs 17 lakh in Chennai city despite Rajinikanth's Darbar's release.

#SarileruNeekevvaru Nizam 8.66cr Day 1 Share SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh #BoxOfficeKaBaap — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Darbar: Check out which movie is creating more buzz

Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The family drama also stars features jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. Music by Devi Sri Prasad, Mahesh Babu starrer is off to a good start. Have you watched the film? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More