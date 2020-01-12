Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film registers good numbers
Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens on January 11 and the film is off to a good start at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only getting good reviews but is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows. On day one of its release, Mahesh Babu starrer has registered Rs 8.66cr in Nizam. In the USA, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected USD 468,589 on day one of its release.
#SarileruNeekevvaru Nizam 8.66cr Day 1 Share
SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh #BoxOfficeKaBaap
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020
#USA BO: Sat 8:00 PM PST#AlaaVaikunthapurramulo - 656,204 (Premieres) #SarileruNekkevvaru -468,589 (Day 1)#Darbar-313,969 (Day 3)
Both #SarileruNeekevvaru and #Darbar have crossed 1.2 Million total..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 12, 2020
Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The family drama also stars features jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. Music by Devi Sri Prasad, Mahesh Babu starrer is off to a good start. Have you watched the film? Let us know in the comment section below.
