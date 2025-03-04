Sarkaar Season 5 OTT release: When and where to watch Sudigali Sudheer’s game show online

Sudigali Sudheer, known for his comedic roles in Telugu cinema, shot to fame with the reality TV show Jabardasth, where his comic timing impressed one and all. Following this, Sudheer also acted in a few movies as the main lead, garnering a solid fanbase.

Sarkaar is a reality TV show where contestants and celebrities compete in a question-bidding show, involving money, funny moments, and a lot of chaos. Earlier, the Telugu version of Sarkaar was hosted by popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju but just last season, Sudigali Sudheer took over as the show’s host.

Following the massive success of last season, Sudigali Sudheer will return as the host for season 5 which is set to premiere on the Aha OTT platform on March 28th. According to reports, the show promises to be much bigger and better than the previous season.

There have also been reports to suggest that Aha is ensuring that the celebrities invited on the show will also be bigger. Last season, several celebrity guests were invited to the show, including actress Kajal Aggarwal.

Sudigali Sudheer’s chemistry with Kajal Aggarwal became the talking point last season, with many requesting that the actress feature in another episode of the show.

Meanwhile, there have also been additional reports to suggest that another TV celebrity will be co-hosting Season 5 of Sarkaar along with Sudigali Sudheer but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

In addition to his entertaining role as the host of well-known reality TV shows, Sudigali Sudheer has also stepped into the spotlight as the main actor in several films.

He was last seen in the movie Calling Sahasra, a thriller that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also starred in Gaalodu in 2022, which became a commercial hit despite weak critical reception.

Sudigali Sudheer will next be seen in the movie GOAT, where he will share the screen space with actress Divya Bharathi. The film is expected to be released in 2025 after the actor’s ongoing commitments are fulfilled.