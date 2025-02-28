Kingston release date, plot, full star cast: All you need to know about GV Prakash Kumar starrer fantasy horror film

Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror film set to release next week. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the movie stars GV Prakash Kumar in a unique role alongside a talented young cast. If you're excited about this film, read on to learn more.

Kingston release date and star cast

Kingston is going to hit the big screens on March 7, 2025. Directed and written by Kamal Prakash, with dialogues by Dhivek Sekar, the movie is produced by GV Prakash Kumar. The film also stars him as the main lead alongside actors like Divyabharathi, Chetan, Sha Ra, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Ravi Mariya, Sabumon Abdusamad, Nizhalgal Ravi, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, and Rajesh Balachandiran.

Meanwhile, Gokul Benoy handles the cinematography, San Lokesh is the editor, and the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Kingston runtime and certification

The censor board details of Kingston have not been revealed yet. Moreover, the estimated runtime is around 2 hours and 30 minutes, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Kingston trailer and plot

The film Kingston takes place in a coastal fishing village where unsettling events disrupt daily life. The plot follows a mysterious warning that advises against venturing into the sea. Those who ignore it face tragic fates - some are killed, others die by suicide, and the village is struck by sudden disasters like raging fires.

GV Prakash portrays a carefree young man driven by money, dismissing the concerns of those around him. However, as eerie incidents escalate, his curiosity leads him to investigate. The deeper he digs, the more he realizes that the truth lies beneath the ocean, where an unknown force lurks.

In 2023, news emerged that GV Prakash would debut as a producer for his 25th film as a lead actor. He partnered with Zee Studios on the project. The same year, the film was officially announced under the banner Parallel Universe Pictures with the tentative title GV 25. Divyabharathi, known for her role in Bachelor alongside the actor, was cast as the female lead.