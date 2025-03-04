Rajadhi Raja on OTT: Know where to watch Rajinikanth's action-comedy film online as it completes 36 years

Rajadhi Raja is a Tamil action-comedy film that hit the big screens back in 1989. Directed by R. Sundarrajan, the film features Rajinikanth in dual roles alongside actress Radha. As the movie marks 36 years since its release today, let’s find out where to watch this masala entertainer online.

Where to watch Rajadhi Raja

Rajinikanth starrer Rajadhi Raja is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Those who wish to watch the movie online can stream it anytime on the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Rajadhi Raja

The film Rajadhi Raja follows the story of Vishwanathan, a wealthy estate owner who is murdered by his second wife, Sarasu, and her brother, Aadimoolam, to seize his fortune. His son Rajashekar returns from the United States and learns about the crime. To uncover the truth, he asks his friend, Sethupathi, a rickshaw puller, to pose as him.

However, Aadimoolam discovers their plan, kills Sethupathi, and falsely accuses Raja of the crime. As a result, Raja is sentenced to death. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Senkamalam, the sister of an estate worker.

In the same village, Chinnaraasu, who resembles Raja, dreams of marrying his love, Lakshmi. When Raja escapes from prison, he meets Chinnaraasu and convinces him to take his place in jail. As the story unfolds, Raja fights to prove his innocence and expose the real culprits. In the end, justice is served, and Raja marries Senkamalam, while Chinnaraasu ties the knot with Lakshmi.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Rajadhi Raja

Rajadhi Raja is a Tamil film directed by R. Sundarrajan and produced by R. D. Bhaskar. The screenplay was written by Panchu Arunachalam, while the story was crafted by R. Sundarrajan. The film features cinematography by Rajarajan and editing by B. Lenin and V. T. Vijayan. The music for the movie was composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

Rajinikanth plays dual roles as Rajashekar and Chinnarasu, with Radha portraying Sengamalam and Nadhiya as Lakshmi.

On the work front, Thalaivar will next be seen in Coolie alongside Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Pooja Hegde and several others. He will reportedly start shooting for Jailer 2 as well.