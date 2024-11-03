Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari serve royal couple goals as they pose hand-in-hand during Diwali festivities; See PHOTO

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her first Diwali festivities after wedding with Siddharth. In the photo, the couple looked perfect together as they posed hand-in-hand. While Aditi exuded royalty in an ethnic velvet ensemble, Siddharth complemented her in an all-black traditional look.

Aditi wore a velvet blue kurta with gold embroidery along the neckline and sleeves. She accessorized with statement jewelry and kept her tresses open for a natural look. On the other hand, Siddharth opted for a black velvet bandhgala jacket with a red pocket square. He paired them with a black kurta and matching trousers to complete his look.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Sidloo and I, maxing our Thala Deepavali."

Take a look at their photo below:

Recently, the couple took to their Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from their intimate wedding ceremony in Telangana. In the pictures, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen posing with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan in all smiles. Suhasini Maniratnam was also seen participating in the wedding festivities in one of the photos.

Expressing gratitude, Aditi wrote in the caption, "In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond."

The actress concluded her heartfelt note by penning that they would share more memories with their fans before the year ends.

Take a look at the full post below:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony on September 16. They tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones in a 400-year-old temple. The actor had been dating since 2021 and made their relationship official when they announced their engagement earlier this year.

