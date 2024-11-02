Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari mourn the passing of Indian fashion icon Rohit Bal at 63

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal recently passed away at the age of 63 after suffering a heart attack. As the Indian film industry mourns the loss of the fashion icon, South celebrities Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to their Instagram handles to express their condolences.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted the picture of Rohit Bal on her Instagram story and said, “Rest in style. Rest in beauty.” On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala also shared a picture of Bal and penned, “Rest in peace Rohit Bal, you path-breaking, gentle-hearted maverick! Wishing you peace and joy on your journey into the beyond.”

See the mournful messages by Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari here:

Besides Sobhita and Aditi Rao Hydari, various Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Siddharth Malhotra, and many more came out to express their condolences for the designer’s demise.

The Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, who is more affectionately known as Gudda had passed away after suffering a heart attack at a hospital in South Delhi. The official confirmation of his demise was made by the Fashion Design Council with a social media post that read, “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).”

See the post here:

Rohit Bal had started his career as an Indian fashion designer back in 1986 after which he had initiated his independent collections as well. He had also opened flagship stores across India and had made a career for himself in jewelry design as well.

The fashion designer presented his final collection in Mumbai, recently. The iconic figure was widely known for challenging norms in the fashion industry and for making gender-inclusive outfits. He was also widely lauded for his style of incorporating Indian culture into global trends.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

