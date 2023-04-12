Siddharth yelling at paps to viral dance with Aditi Rao Hydari, 5 times the rumoured couple hit headlines

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the most talked about rumoured couples in the film industry. Although, neither of them confirmed their relationship, they have been reportedly seeing each other since last year. The rumours began when they were first clicked together on a date at a salon in Mumbai. After that, many times the duo hit headlines, be it for getting papped together at occasions, selfies or viral dance reel.

Ever since last year, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been doing rounds in the news. According to our sources, the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. And ever since then, the duo have been inseparable and often spends quality time together. In fact, they made sure to spend enough time with each other even during the film’s promotions. They even used to travel in the same car for the film’s promotional events in Chennai and other places. Their onscreen chemistry in Maha Samudram definitely stole the show but their off-screen chemistry is equally getting full attention.

On that note, take a look at the times Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth hit headlines for their relationship rumours.



Relationship rumours began after being clicked at salon

In July, the couple got spotted together at a salon in Mumbai and that's when the relationship rumours spread like wildfire. However, what caught the attention is that when paparazzi gathered to click them, Siddharth yelled at paps and walked away fastly.

As the paparazzi gathered around Siddharth to click the pics with Aditi, he yelled at them in Hindi and said "mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi". He also said in Hindi, which is loosely translated, "I'm not from here, take pics of people from here, go. Next time I won't say it this decently, understood."

However, after that, they attended AR Rahman's daughter's reception together and caught the attention. After that, the rumoured couple were often clicked together in and around Mumbai at cafes, salons and restaurants for dates.



Siddharth's mushy birthday wish for Aditi Rao Hydari

Next up, Siddharth penned a birthday note for Aditi with an adorable pic and took the internet by fire. On Aditi Rao Hydari's 36th birthday, actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has penned a lovely note for her alongside an unseen photo of them together."Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreamsThe big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet."

Their social media exchanges and pics have also added much needed fuel to the relationship rumours. And for the next birthday, he and Aditi were clicked at the airport as they went for a vacation together.

Advertisement

Paps calls them nice jodi

Last week, the rumoured couple was clicked arriving together at the screening of the upcoming web series Jubilee in Mumbai. The duo posed for the cameras and complemented each other perfectly well in black and white. The paparazzi kept teasing saying 'nice Jodi', 'Kya baat hai' and etc while the two continued smiling and blushing.



Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's viral Tum Tum dance reel

On February 28, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took the internet by storm with their dance reel on the viral Tamil song Tum Tum. Their chemistry and dance moves caught attention big time. While fans rooted for the new couple, celebrities like Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and others among others commented on the post.

Mushy comments on social media pics

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with beau Siddharth and her close friends. And it's not just the pic that's stealing the attention but Siddharth's comment as well. The Rang De Basanti actor commented on the post, "Adu jaisi koi nahi...Also, peeps game hella strong!"

Advertisement

the actress has yet again almost validated her relationship with Siddharth indirectly as she reacted to a mushy comment about them. Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to a comment that called her and Siddharth 'lovebirds'. She replied with 'red hearts' to the comment, thereby indirectly substantiating their relationship. Although, neither Aditi nor Siddharth have confirmed their relationship directly, they have always managed to give indirect hints that often catch the headlines.