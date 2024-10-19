Sivakarthikeyan and Lokesh Kanagaraj set to join forces soon? Filmmaker teases exciting collaboration at Amaran audio launch

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming release Amaran has all eyes hooked to the screen already. The film will be a first-of-a-kind biopic enacted by the star and has managed to grab attention for all the right reasons. Moreover, recently at the audio launch event of the film, fans of the Don actor were left elated upon hearing the possibility of him collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj happened to be a part of the audio launch event for Amaran. During the same, the host forwarded the mass query of the fans about whether the filmmaker would do a massive entertainer film with Sivakarthikeyan.

While the mere thought about the scope of this future project has left everyone geared up, it was the filmmaker’s response to the question that grabbed attention. He revealed that the script has already been discussed on this project. Moreover, Lokesh also made a reference to the actor having made a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT as well.

He said, “He’s already got that Thuppakki. We have talked about the script and will be joining soon.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been one filmmaker who seems to have his plate full with upcoming projects. Moreover, time and again he has also opened up about his desire to work with certain actors or even bring up follow-up stories of his previous hits, such as Vikram, Kaithi, Leo and more.

For instance, during a previous media interaction, Lokesh spoke about his upcoming project with Suriya and revealed how he now wants to make Rolex a standalone film, much similar to his film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan.

He said, “I kept the Rolex scene to finish Vikram with a high. Since I’ve elevated the Rolex character, I will now make a standalone Rolex film. After completing Coolie, I plan to create a peak LCU film featuring all the actors from the LCU. As the LCU universe has started; it has to be closed properly. So in the next 5 years, the movie will be coming under the LCU universe.”

However, he added that he would only be able to do it once he completed his upcoming schedule of Coolie with Rajinikanth.

