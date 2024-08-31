South Newsmakers of Week: Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's release, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan’s first looks from Rajinikanth's Coolie, and more

It's the weekend, and we are back with the top news updates from the South entertainment industry that set social media on fire the past week. Whether its the first looks of Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan’s from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie or the release date of Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 2, the week saw some of the biggest highlights of the industry. Without wasting time, scroll down to stay updated with the top 5 South Newsmakers of the Week.

1. Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram releases in theaters

Superstar Nani’s much-awaited film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released on August 29, 2024. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in prominent roles apart from Nani.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is receiving positive responses from the audience and critics, especially for the hardcore action sequences. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram explores the story of a young man, Surya, who suffers from anger issues.

To handle his problem, he stays calm from Sunday to Friday while marking everyone he wants to punish inside a notebook. However, every Saturday, Surya sets out to avenge the person. Things take a turn when he is set to lock horns with an evil police officer.

2. Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 release date out

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 is all set to set in the theaters on December 20, 2024. The exciting news was announced on August 29 through a social media post.

The period crime thriller stars Soori, Manju Warrier, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles apart from Sethupathi. Viduthalai Part 2 is based on B. Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. The sequel continues the narrative of Constable Kumaresan, played by Soori, tasked with arresting Perumal, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

3. Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan join the cast of Rajinikanth's Coolie

On Nagarjuna’s 65th birthday, the makers of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie unveiled the first look of the Kubera actor from the film. In the monochrome poster, Nagarjuna appears in an intense and stylish avatar. The legendary looks dapper in a rugged beard and mustache, wearing dark-shaded sunglasses and a gold watch. Nagarjuna’s character is named Simon, as revealed in the picture.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan’s first look as Preethi was also unveiled on August 30 by the makers. The new poster featuring the talented pan-Indian actress gives off fierce energy to her character and officially marks her entry into Rajinikanth's film. Moreover, the Manjummel Boys actor Soubin Shahir was also introduced as the official cast.

4. Legal notice to Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 team

Days after the release of Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2, Pinkvilla learned that the Multiplex Association of India sent a legal notice to the team of Indian 2 for flouting the OTT rules.

The source said, “The Multiplex Association of India has laid a set of rules for the theatrical release of films in Hindi. The rules expect the producers to follow a strict 8-week OTT window, and the ones who don’t obey the laid guidelines won’t get a release in the top 3 national multiplex chains—PVRinox and Cinepolis.” The source added, “The team of Indian 2, aka Hindustani 2, had agreed on the said guidelines and fetched a release in national chains."

Further, the source added that the multiplex association was shocked to discover that the Hindi version of Indian 2 is streaming on Netflix before the stipulated 8-week window. "In an ideal world, Hindustani 2 should have streamed on September 6, but it’s already on air, and this has not gone down well with the power players in the exhibition sector,” the source added.

5. Prithviraj Sukumaran's new film announced

Prithviraj Sukumaran made headlines as he announced his next venture with director Nissam Basheer. Announcing the news on his social media, the actor unveiled the title of his film, Nobody. Although nothing much has been revealed about the film, it is presented under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, which is in collaboration with E4 Entertainment. The key members of the project are Sameer Abdul, Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta, CV Sarathi, and Nissam Basheer, among others.

