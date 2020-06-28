South Newsmakers Of Week: Vanitha Vijayakumar gets married; Nayanthara, Vignesh rubbish infected of COVID 19

Vanitha Vijayakumar's wedding to Nayanthara and Vignesh reacting to the news of being tested positive for COVID 19, a lot of news from the South film industry created an immense buzz.

We are back with our Sunday edition, 'South Newsmakers' and this week the entertainment industry literally witnessed a lot. From Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's wedding to Nayanthara and Vignesh reacting to the news of being tested positive for COVID 19, a lot of news from the South India film industry created an immense buzz this week. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently announced about his next film titled Vaariyamkunnan and it sparked outrage from political parties. Let’s take a look at the major happenings from this week in the South Indian Film industry.

1. Nayanthara and Vignesh rubbish news of testing positive for COVID 19

Rubbishing the news about them infected of COVID-19, Vignesh Shivan shared a funny yet cute video of himself dancing to Baby Shark along with Nayanthara. A day after the rumours started doing rounds on social media, Vignesh decided to shut them in the best way possible. Vignesh shared a video and wrote, "And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts ....Anyways! To our well-wishers....We are happy healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! God bless."

2. Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Vaariyamkunnan sparks outrage

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Vaariyamkunnan has been reportedly getting threats from political outfits over the film's storyline. The film's announcement has outraged right-wing groups in Kerala. The upcoming film is said to be about freedom fighter Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, leader of the rebel group which fought the British rule in the year 1921. The news update also states that these political wings want Prithviraj Sukumaran to drop the film.

3. Vidyullekha Raman takes over the internet

Chennai based actress Vidhyulekha Raman took over the internet with his massive body transformation. The actress has undergone a huge transformation in the weight loss journey. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

4. Uday Kiran Birth Anniversary

On Uday Kiran’s 40th birth anniversary i.e. June 26, Twitterati remembered the heartthrob of Telugu cinema by sharing heartfelt photos and messages. One of the fans tweeted, "Whenever I hear the word "LOVER BOY" then his name itself strikes in my mind, he is #UdayKiran. Remembering him on his birth anniversary."

5. Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar gets married again

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and her fiancé Peter Paul got married on June 28 in Chennai. In the presence of their close friends and family, the couple exchanged wedding vows and soon, photos from their Christian wedding were all over on social media.

