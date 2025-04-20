Mahesh Babu’s emotional birthday tribute to his 'Amma' leaves fans in tears: 'Miss you more than words can say...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Mahesh Babu recently took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for his mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary. Along with the note, he shared a throwback picture where he is seen smiling while sitting next to his mother on the sets of his film. Soon after the SSMB29 actor made the post, fans were moved and left in tears.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday Amma… Miss you more than words can say…." Fans were quick to react to the emotional post. One user commented, "Incomplete house without mom," while another wrote, "Pure smile when his mother is with him."

Take a look at the post below:

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram stories to remember her mother-in-law on her birthday. Sharing a monochrome picture of Indira Devi, she wrote, "Celebrating you in spirit, today and always."

Take a look at the post below:

Indira Devi, wife of veteran Tollywood actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu, passed away on September 28, 2022. According to The News Minute, she was 70 and had been dealing with multiple health issues before breathing her last at her residence in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing to return to the sets of SSMB29. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is said to be a high-budget action adventure spanning multiple countries. This project also marks the first time the actor and director are working together.

The movie is being made on a massive budget and is among the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that the film will be released as a single feature. The original idea of a two-part film has reportedly been dropped.

Earlier reports claimed the shoot would go on till 2026, with a 2027 release planned. While Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are likely to feature in key roles, the full cast is yet to be officially confirmed.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

