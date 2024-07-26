Sundeep Kishan REACTS to Food Safety Department's raid on his restaurant: 'We are donating 4 lakhs worth of...'

Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan who is currently seen in Dhanush’s Raayan, released on July 26 opened up about the controversy surrounding his restaurant in Hyderabad. He claimed that the inspection was a routine check.

Sundeep Kishan REACTED to accusations by Food Safety department

Sundeep spoke about donating around 50 food packets every day from 7 outlets of Vivaha Bhojanambu. “From each of the seven outlets of Vivaha Bhojanambu, we donate nearly 50 food packets every day. That makes 350 free food packets every day and even if it costs us ₹50/packet, that would be more than ₹4 lakh donation a month. When we are donating ₹4 lakhs worth of food free, why would we indulge in saving a rice packet that costs a few bucks?” he questioned.

He stated that there is no need to do rice-bag fraud and all and that he’s donating much more than that through the seven outlets of the restaurant he has.

As per a report by Gulte.com, Sundeep said that his restaurant registered a higher billing than usual after the raid. He said this to highlight that the image of the food joint hasn’t been dented, and people still believe in the quality offered.

Sundeep Kishan’s controversy

It so happened that Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety Department found Vivaha Bhojanambu owned by Sundeep Kishan flouting multiple safety rules.

According to the tweet, approximately 25 kilograms of Chitti Muthyalu rice had to be discarded, as it had to be consumed by 2022 (as indicated by the best-before date). Further, the tweet stated that 500 grams of grated coconut were discarded because synthetic food colors were found.

The inspection team also found water stagnating in the drains inside the kitchen. Moreover, no water analysis report was available for the bubbling water used for food preparation and serving.

Earlier, the Raayan actor shared a long post on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the accusations made by government officials on July 10.

Sundeep claimed that the expired bag of rice was bought when they had a quality assessment and was never used for cooking. Further, Kishan said that most of the photos included in the post are not from his restaurant.

“We as Team #VivahaBhojanambu have built a Loyal clientele over 8 years with our Food & Sincerity, we would never take your love for granted,” he added.

