Rajinikanth fulfills grandpa duties by dropping Ved at school; daughter Soundaryaa shares PICS

Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared the most adorable photos on Instagram. The pictures feature her daddy-dearest dropping his grandson Ved off at school after he refused to attend classes.

PICS: Rajinikanth drops grandson off at school

The legendary actor has been captivating the audience with his dashing looks, unmatchable swag, and exceptional performances on screen. Apart from this, he is also a true family man. This superstar has excelled in every role that he has played, actor, performer, son, husband, father, and now grandfather.

Rajinikanth knows how to prioritize his family over everything else. Similarly, his younger daughter, Soundaryaa Rajinikanth, gave a sneak peek into the Jailer actor’s life on Friday. She took to her Instagram to share pictures of Rajinikanth accompanying his grandson to school.

Sharing the pictures, Soundaryaa wrote, “My son didn’t want to go to school this morning 🌞… and SUPERHERO THATHA dearest took him to school himself.”

The Enthiran actor also met his grandson Ved Krishna’s friends at school. Clad in his casual black t-shirt and track pants, Rajinikanth looked dashing as always.

For the unversed, Ved is Soundarya Rajinikanth’s son from her first marriage with R Ashwin. She married Vishagan Vanangamudi in February 2019, and the couple welcomed their son, Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi, in 2022.

Rajinikanth on the workfront

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The upcoming movie will be released in October of this year.

Vettaiyan features a brilliant star cast, including actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in crucial roles. It is worth mentioning that the upcoming film will mark the reunion between legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.

Reportedly, the plot of Vettaiyan revolves around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Coolie alongside actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan, making it his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Launched in September 2023, the film reportedly includes Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role. The music has been provided by Anirudh Ravichander. Coolie is slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce its release date.

