OPINION: Why is Kanguva's success crucial for Suriya, and can this be next ‘big’ venture from South cinema?

Suriya's fantasy action film Kanguva, directed by Siva, is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 14, 2024. The movie promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience, and the cast and crew are confident in the quality of their work.

The movie not only marks Suriya’s return to the theaters after his previous theatrical release in a lead role called Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022. Even though the actor has appeared in various cameo roles in 3 different movies, it has been high time since we saw him in a full-fledged lead role.

However, it is crucial for Suriya and Tamil cinema that Kanguva should succeed in theaters. Would it be just a monetary benefit, or could this pave the way for mainstream cinema to enter a new paradigm?

Why is Suriya starrer Kanguva’s success crucial for the actor?

Kanguva is already touted and excited by many as a unique, once-in-a-lifetime kind of film that could be a new experience for the audience. While usually, the cast and crew would make such statements in hopes of promoting their films, it is unlikely that Suriya will excite his films like this on any public platform.

Seeing the actor stand firm in support of the film and make extensive efforts for promotions, fans, and movie lovers are all high in anticipation of the upcoming movie.

The fact that Suriya will be marking his return to the big screen in just a few weeks makes us all the more curious about what will unfold in the movie. Not only Suriya but also the film's makers, including director Siva and producer KE Gnanavel Raja, have high hopes for the movie, with the latter even eyeing a substantial box office net collection.

From a creative standpoint, the film is said to explore a genre or plot that hasn’t been taken note of by any filmmakers over the past years. Interestingly, the movie is set to feature the actor as a tribal warrior in a period almost 700 years from the present day.

Check out trailer of Kanguva here:

The film's high concept spans across time, balancing the story with present-day characters. This approach creates a sense of awe and anticipation for what the audience can expect from its future. Furthermore, rumors of a cameo by a well-known actor, which is expected to be revealed in the film’s sequel, enhance the intrigue surrounding the movie.

With the trend of creating franchise films already becoming a saturated creative product, it would be hopeful to expect that Kanguva at least might have a more convoluted sense of presenting a story than stretching out a paper-thin plot.

With Suriya likely to make a banger re-entry to the big screens in just a matter of days, the actor must not sacrifice his strive for creativity with Kanguva and hopefully offers something memorable…not just for fans but also for cine-lovers. This undoubtedly makes it a high responsibility for the filmmakers and crucial for the movie’s success.

How does Kanguva’s success affect Tamil cinema?

The year 2024 has been a rather tough year for Tamil cinema, both critically and commercially. Movies like Maharaja, Lubber Pandhu, Meiyazhagan, and Amaran have found a strong foothold with the audience, and the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is also running successfully in Hindi-speaking regions.

Watch Amaran trailer here:

Commercially driven movies from superstars like The GOAT, Indian 2, and even Vettaiyan have received negative-to-mixed reviews, restricting the Tamil audience from having a celebratory moment with their films.

Now, Kanguva brings up a new sense of credibility and hope for Tamil cinema lovers, which might become South cinema's next “big” thing. While many films over the past have tried to offer a newfound experience from Tamil cinema to the pan-Indian audience, it might just be that Suriya starrer film that could finally fit that bill for Tamil movies.

If Kanguva succeeds, it could revolutionize the Tamil film industry. Its success, both commercially and creatively, could inspire a new wave of experimentation among filmmakers and writers, encouraging them to push the boundaries with more significant impact.

