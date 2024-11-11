Suriya wished to play Fahadh Faasil’s role in Aavesham? Here's what Kanguva actor has to say

Suriya is all set to bring a spectacle to the screens once more with his next release, Kanguva. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his favorite pick from Malayalam films and revealed how one of Fahadh Faasil’s performances struck a chord in his heart.

During a conversation with Gold FM, Suriya was asked to reveal a character from recently released Malayalam films that he thought he could play. In response, the actor quickly picked Fahadh Faasil’s character from his 2024 comedy release, Aavesham.

Expressing his admiration and fondness for Fahadh as a person, Suriya said, “Aavesham. I liked it a lot. The direction was very good. He made me laugh. Every time he surprises the audience. You never know what will happen in his movie.”

The Kanguva star went on to heap praise on Fahadh Faasil for maintaining an element of surprise, even when he himself isn’t certain about the future success of his films. Suriya mentioned how the Pushpa actor constantly pushes the bar with every project he takes on.

Suriya said, “I really like that surprise element. And of course, no one brings joy into films like he does. He’s making wonderful films. An actor can give any kind of movie, and Fahadh continues to entertain people in theaters while also pushing boundaries for himself and for his film industry."

Fahadh’s role in Aavesham was indeed critically acclaimed by many, not just for its layered appeal but also for the perfect comic timing nestled within the complexity of the plot. The film earned the actor immense appreciation and applause and is still regarded as one of his finest performances. Moreover, other aspects of the film, including its plotline, action stunts, script, and direction, also received positive responses.

On the work front, Fahadh delivered a noteworthy performance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Up next, he will reprise his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

His 2024 release, the psychological crime thriller Bougainvillea, also earned rave reviews from audiences. Other films on his lineup include projects such as Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Karate Chandran, and Mareesan.

