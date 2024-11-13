Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, is recording good pre-sales in its home state. The Tamil-language movie is nearing its release. Here's an advance booking report.

Kanguva sells 275K tickets in India worth Rs 5 crore for opening day in India

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is registering good advances in limited locations. Two days prior to release, the upcoming magnum opus sold around 275K tickets worth Rs 5.35 crore for the opening day alone in India. Of these, around 96K admissions were recorded in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 1.85 crore. Further, it sold around 77K tickets in Kerala worth Rs 1.40 crore, followed by 71K admissions in the Telugu states, which amounts to Rs 1.07 crore.

This is an encouraging figure to say so, especially on its home turf, as the full-fledged advance booking has yet to begin. Kerala's advances are also very good, while the APTS pre-sale is decent so far. Karnataka and other markets, including the North Belt, need to pick up soon to put a healthy total on the opening day.

Overseas territories have also seen decent advances so far and sold tickets worth USD 0.53 million. Kanguva's total advances for the opening day alone reached Rs 10 crore gross globally.

Kanguva global pre-sales cross Rs 13 crore mark for the first weekend; Tussle continues for showcasing in home state

As of 12 November, 11 PM, the mighty revenge saga packs a decent punch by selling tickets worth Rs 13 crore globally for the opening weekend. While the domestic markets recorded advances of Rs 8 crore, overseas contributed around USD 0.60 million (Rs 5 crore).

The pan-India movie is getting a super wide release overseas. However, the tussle for screen count in its home state has yet to be resolved. Since Amaran continues to trend very strongly in the second week, too, the Suriya starrer is not getting the kind of showcasing the makers were anticipating. Due to this, its advance booking is also not on the expected lines in Tamil Nadu, as many locations are yet to open the pre-sales.

Watch Kanguva Trailer:

