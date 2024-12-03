Tamil film producers file petition in High Court to ban reviews for three days after release? Here's what we know

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has registered a petition in the High Court of Madras. According to The Hindu report, they are seeking a directive for both the center and state governments to ban movie reviews for three days from the release date. The petition specifically targets reviews posted on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more.

This move follows negative reviews of Suriya's Kanguva and the recent request by producers to theater owners to stop fan interviews on YouTube. TFAPA aims to prevent reviews from affecting a film's early reception.

According to the report, the hearing on the petition will take place today, on December 3. It seeks strict directions for the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Information Technology & Digital Services department of Tamil Nadu.

The association also urged the Center and the Tamil Nadu government to create guidelines for online film critics. These guidelines would regulate reviews of newly released movies on digital platforms. The demand comes amid growing tension in the film industry. Several big-budget films have struggled at the box office due to early negative reviews online.

The issue has led to a clash between filmmakers and critics. Recently, Suriya's film Kanguva faced widespread criticism online. The negative reviews affected its performance at the box office. This sparked demands for restrictions on reviews during the crucial first three days of a movie's release. The industry believes this would help reduce financial losses for filmmakers.

Suriya's film Kanguva marked his first collaboration with director Siva. The fantasy period drama focused on the journey of a tribal warrior protecting his people from invading forces. The story received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, featured the superstar as a police officer. Despite high expectations, the movie received criticism and fell short of the box office goals set by the makers.

Meanwhile, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, also faced disappointment. The film struggled to meet audience expectations and received negative feedback from viewers.

