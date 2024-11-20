Ban on YouTube reviews: Tamil Film Active Producers Association seeks action amid Indian 2, Kanguva’s box office debacle

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has called for a ban on YouTube reviews for movies from theater premises. The council of producers states that due to these kinds of reviews, recent Tamil films, including Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Suriya’s Kanguva, and Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, were affected at the box office.

As per a tweet by industry insider Rajasekar, the producers’ council issued a letter condemning the same and calling such reviews “tasteless and hostile.” This call for a ban comes after the Suriya starrer Kanguva recently received quite a backlash on social media, where criticisms against the movie’s plot and makers overhyping the project were flung.



See the official letter by the Tamil Producers’ Council after the Kanguva, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 releases:

The producers’ council has strongly condemned the use of hostile reviews on YouTube and also asked reviewers to only criticize a film’s content and not the personal life of actors, directors, and producers.

The backlash against Suriya’s Kanguva has been making quite the buzz on the internet, which has reportedly affected the film in its box office run as well. Keeping this in mind, and equating the safeguard of a film being affected, the makers have urged stopping the trend of FDFS public reviews at the premises of theaters.

Advertisement

Coming to the movies, Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, was directed by Siva, marking his first collaboration with the actor. The fantasy period flick focuses on the life of a tribal warrior who must safeguard his people from invaders who are attacking them.

Additionally, the film also marks a connection between the tribal warrior and a bounty hunter in the present day, developing a parallel beyond centuries. The film also had Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, with the film generally receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and public.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, had the superstar returning to the role of a police officer. However, the movie had also received criticism and underperformed at the box office from what the makers envisioned.

On the other hand, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, also failed to meet the expectations of the audience, receiving flak.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bagheera OTT release date: When and where to watch Sriimurali-Rukmini Vasanth starrer Kannada action flick