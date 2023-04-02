Thalapathy Vijay makes his Instagram debut and creates a new record with BTS' V and Angelina Jolie

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular South Indian actors and is the leading choice of directors for Tamil films. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and almost everyone seems to be a fan of him. While the actor is loved by his fans, he maintained his distance from the social media platform Instagram for quite some time now. Although he is active on Twitter, fans were eagerly waiting for him to mark his presence on Instagram. To everyone’s excitement, the actor finally made his debut on the platform today.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Instagram debut

The actor became a part of the popular social media platform with his first post which is a recent photo of himself. He greeted his fans and followers as he wrote, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis.” The picture is from the sets of Leo, a project he is currently working on. While prior to this, Vijay had a Twitter account where he interacted with his fans, he was on a break from social media for a while. With an Instagram account, fans can hope they would see more of the actor on social media and would get regular updates.

Welcoming the actor to the photo and video sharing platform, the fans of the actor wrote, “Welcome to thalavaa.” Another wrote, “Finally! Thalapathyyyyyyyy.”

Watch Vijay’s first post here:

Vijay crosses the 1 million mark on Instagram

While the actor is known to be smashing box office records, it is not surprising for him to break records on the social media platform with his presence. Within a few hours of creating his account, Vijay became reached the 1 million mark on Instagram. For the unversed, the popular South Korean boy band BTS holds the record for the quickest 1 million followers as they hit the mark within 43 Minutes, followed by the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie who holds the record of 59 minutes. Vijay became the third celeb to reach this mark within 99 minutes.

