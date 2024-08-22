Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as he speaks to his followers at TVK’s flag and anthem launch; says ‘We will work together…’

Today, Thalapathy Vijay took to the stage to proudly reveal the official flag and anthem for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Addressing his supporters, the actor-turned-politician expressed his emotions and shared exciting news about the party's inaugural state conference.

According to ANI, the actor has said, “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. I will announce it very soon and preparations for the same are going on as of now.”

He further added, “Before an update about the same, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

In an excerpt from his speech, the actor-turned-politician also said, “I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people, and strive for equal opportunities and rights for all. I also solemnly make an affirmation that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.”

He also added that they will always go on to be grateful for the people who fought for our nation and for everyone who made tireless efforts for the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a major update on his political journey, actor and now leader Thalapathy Vijay had presented the official flag and anthem of his party. The flag adorned with maroon-red colors on top and bottom has a yellow stripe running in the middle.

In the same stripe, two elephants could be seen with a central motif of the Vagaai flower in between them. The flower symbolizes victory which was worn by the kings of the Sangam period.

Furthermore, along with the official flag, the party also has an official anthem for them as well. The anthem is composed by music director Thaman S with lyrics being penned by Vivek.

Check out the flag anthem of Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK here:

As the actor is set to welcome the responsibility of a political leader, he is also set to bring forth his next movie, The Greatest Of All Time in theaters on September 5, 2024.

