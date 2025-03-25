Thalapathy Vijay's Badri co-star and karate expert Shihan Hussaini passes away after battling blood cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Tamil actor and renowned karate expert Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of today, March 25. He had been battling blood cancer for a long time and took his last breath in Chennai. His family confirmed the news of his demise through his official Facebook handle.

They wrote, "I’m very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar, until evening. - Hussaini and family, kamana/mahima."

In a following post, Shihan Hussaini’s family requested archers, parents, and coaches to wear their uniforms while visiting his home to pay their respects. They mentioned that any color would be acceptable. They also encouraged archers to bring their bows and arrows to shoot a few rounds.

His mortal remains would be kept at High Command until 7 PM. At 5 PM, archers would shoot arrows as a tribute, with Hussaini symbolically guiding them. Karate practitioners were asked to gather at 3 PM in their Gi and perform katas in his presence. After 7 PM, his mortal remains would be taken to Madurai.



Shihan Hussaini frequently shared updates about his battle with cancer on social media. Moved by his posts, the Tamil Nadu government provided ₹5 lakh for his treatment. Shortly before his passing, he pledged to donate his body for medical research.

Shihan Hussaini was an Indian karate expert and actor known for his roles in Tamil films. He gained fame as a martial arts instructor and appeared in movies like Kamal Haasan starrer Punnagai Mannan, Rajinikanth's Velaikaran, and Thalapathy Vijay's Badri.

Apart from acting, he also coordinated security for Kamal Haasan and was known for his devotion to Jayalalitha. In later years, he focused on archery, serving as the founder and general secretary of the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu, affiliated with the Archery Association of India.

