Veteran South actress Bindu Ghosh passes away at 76 due to prolonged illness

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Veteran South Indian actress Bindu Ghosh passed away in Chennai on Sunday, March 16, at the age of 76 after battling a prolonged illness, according to an India Today report. In her final days, she faced serious health issues and financial struggles.

Bindu Ghosh had previously revealed that she was abandoned by her family, including her son, and was facing her struggles alone. In an earlier interview with Galatta’s YouTube channel, actress Shakeela visited Bindu Ghosh, who spoke about her deteriorating health and emotional distress. Concerned for her well-being, Shakeela sought public suggestions on who could offer help, leading many to recommend actor Bala.

Bala, along with Shakeela, personally visited Bindu Ghosh’s home to understand her needs. He provided financial aid of Rs 80,000 and assured her of continued support for her medical expenses. Deeply moved, Bindu Ghosh expressed her heartfelt gratitude. In addition to Bala, actors Richard and Ramalingam also extended financial assistance.

The veteran actress' final rites will take place today, March 17.

Bindu Ghosh was a renowned actress and choreographer who made significant contributions to Tamil and South Indian cinema. She began her film career with Kozhi Koovuthu (1982), though she had earlier appeared in a group dance sequence in Kalathur Kannamma alongside Kamal Haasan. Over time, she became a familiar face in dance sequences choreographed by Thangappan Master.

Before transitioning to comedy roles, Bindu Ghosh was actively involved in theater. She shared the screen with industry legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Karthik. Some of her well-known films include Uruvangal Maralam, Komberi Mookkan, Soorakottai Singakutti, Osai, Dowry Kalyanam, Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey, Needhiyin Nizhal, and Navagraha Nayagi.

