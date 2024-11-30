Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut starring Sundeep Kishan is announced: Check out FIRST LOOK

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to take his father’s legacy ahead and create a name for himself in Indian cinema. Instead of acting, the 24-year-old is geared up for his directorial debut, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. And now the producers of the upcoming project dropped its first look, leaving fans excited.

The official X account of Lyca Productions dropped the first-ever motion poster of Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. The movie title or the cast has not been finalized yet.

Check out the glimpse here:

Nonetheless, the makers revealed that the musical score for this project would be helmed by S Thaman. The project, as stated by the producers, will go on floors soon.

Well, based on some earlier reports, Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial with Sundeep Kishan is said to be a sports film. With this, the star kid will venture into Tamil cinema much like his paternal grandfather, SA Chandrasekhar.

For the unversed, Jason holds a BA (Hons) degree in screenwriting from London. He has also pursued a course in filmmaking from the Toronto Film School. Additionally, in all this time, he has already made a few short films, which are available for viewing on YouTube.

Talking about Jason’s first screen appearance, he was seen in his father’s 2009 release Vettaikaran, making a cameo in its song titled Naan Adicha.

According to previous reports, Thalapathy Vijay, in various interviews, had revealed how prominent directors like Alphonse Puthren and Sudha Kongara approached his son for roles in films.

However, the superstar had revealed that his son was more focused and interested in the directing aspect of films rather than starring in one himself.

Much like his father, Jason prefers to keep his personal life low-key as much as possible. While he does have a presence on social media, it is rather rare that he posts pictures of himself and shares a glimpse of his life.

For the uninformed, it was back in August 2023 when Lyca Productions first announced that Jason Sanjay would be taking up the director’s chair in an upcoming project bankrolled by them.

