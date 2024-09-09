Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay set to cast THIS actor as lead in debut directorial?

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a director which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Now, as per a report by Let’s Cinema, it is said that the movie would likely feature Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

The upcoming movie set to be directed by the star kid is expected to be a sports action film which is set to go on floors soon. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Jason Sanjay, who has studied filmmaking at Toronto Film School also holds a a BA (Hons) degree in screenwriting from London as well. He has already made a few short films to his name which are even available on YouTube.

The popular star kid had earlier announced his debut venture in Tamil cinema as a director similar to his paternal grandfather, SA Chandrasekhar. The official intimation of his directorial venture was made through a post by the producers themselves on their social media handles, expressing their excitement and hope for him to continue his legacy.

Check out the post by the makers here:

Sundeep Kishan had even made quite the impact recently with his performance in the movie Raayan, starring and directed by Dhanush. The actor played the younger brother of the former and played a prominent part in the action-packed flick. Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether the actor will play the lead role in the star kid’s directorial debut.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the superstar was recently seen playing the lead role in the movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu featured the story of a field agent and spy called MS Gandhi who has to deal with an enemy from his past.

With Vijay playing a dual role as both father and son, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film which was released in theaters on September 5, 2024, is currently running successfully despite having mixed reactions from critics.

