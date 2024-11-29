Vignesh Shivan reveals his shelved film with Ajith Kumar would’ve been in the same zone as Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham

Vignesh Shivan was initially supposed to make Ajith Kumar's 62nd movie before being replaced by Magizh Thirumeni for Vidaa Muyarchi. Now, in a recent roundtable interview with Galatta Plus, the director revealed that his film would have been in the same zone as that of Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham.

Talking about the now-shelved project, Vignesh Shivan revealed that Ajith Kumar had once told him how he liked the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The superstar was apparently impressed with how the director narrated the film and the characterization of Killivalavan, played by R Parthiban.

In their conversation during those days, the actor had asked the director to make a script that would have the same dark tone in his character. Years later, Ajith Kumar kept his word and asked Vignesh Shivan to direct his 62nd film.

However, the producers of the superstar’s 62nd venture supposedly had different ideas for a film with Ajith Kumar. In the roundtable interview, Vignesh confessed that the reaction producers had after hearing his story was, “Why is the film so humorous? It should have more emotions and a good message.”

This led to the director being replaced from AK62, which was later taken up by director Magizh Thirumeni and ultimately got titled Vidaa Muyarchi. The upcoming movie of superstar has recently unveiled its first teaser as well.

In a more than 1-minute long teaser, the actor is seen having some edge-of-the-seat action sequences with slick movements. The action thriller is said to have some high-octane stunts, with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more playing key roles.

Watch Vidaa Muyarchi teaser here:

The film is speculated to be the adaptation of Kurt Russell’s Breakdown, but an official confirmation by the makers has yet to be made. Moreover, the upcoming movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander and is slated to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025.

On the other hand, director Vignesh Shivan is also gearing up for the release of his next movie, titled Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). The film features Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. It is said to be a sci-fi romantic comedy flick.

