Popular Star Kid: Meet Thalapathy Vijay’s dapper son Jason Sanjay who aims to be passionate filmmaker

Thalapathy Vijay—the name needs absolutely no introduction. The superstar resonates across generations of moviegoers. From Ghilli to Leo, there has been a phase when Vijay has given back-to-back hits at the box office.

In the entertainment industry, where family legacy often dictates career choices, the Varisu actor's son chose a different path from his father. While the majority aspires to be in front of the camera, Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, finds solace behind the camera, just like his grandfather, S. A. Chandrasekar. Dive in to find some interesting facts about him below.

Who is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay is not a new face for cinema lovers. He is the elder son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Jason was born on August 26, 2000, and is currently aspiring to be a film director in the industry.

Yes, you read that right! The young boy that we saw in a song in his father's 2009 movie titled Vettaikkaran is now 23 years old and has already directed a few short films that went viral on social media. Not just that, Jason is also set to make her commercial directorial debut soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He was recently spotted at veteran director Shankar's daughter’s wedding in April this year, where he looked dapper, just like his dad.

Advertisement

Jason Sanjay's education

Jason Sanjay completed his schooling at American International School, Chennai. He then shifted to Toronto, Canada, to pursue a diploma degree in filmmaking. Jason also has a BA degree in screenwriting from London.

Jason Sanjay worked with his father, Vijay

Jason Sanjay made his first public appearance onscreen in 2009. He appeared in a song titled Naan Adicha from the movie Vettaikaaran. Helmed by B. Babusivan, the movie starred Anushka Shetty and Thalapathy Vijay.

As per reports, the Leo actor had confirmed to the media in the past that several prominent directors, including Sudha Kongara and Alphonse Puthren, had approached his son with roles, but the youngster had made it clear that he was more interested in direction than acting.

Earlier, Jason had also admitted that he preferred directing over acting, which would be his focus now. In August last year, it was revealed that he would be working on his first film.

Jason Sanjay and Thalapathy Vijay's adorable bond

The father-son duo share an adorable bond. Jason is turning out to be a complete carbon copy of his dad as he ages. Pictures of Vijay and Jason take over social media and serve as nothing short of a visual treat for their fans. Interestingly, they both like to keep low-key on social media and public appearances.

How adorable Vijay and his son look in these photos, right? The pictures surely prove that the Bigil actor is a handsome father, apart from being an exceptional actor.

Jason Sanjay's short film

It is not wrong to say that Vijay's son is a child prodigy. Jason's two short films that went viral on social media testify to the young child's exceptional talent and dedication.

Last year, Pull The Trigger, a murder mystery short film with an international cast, was released on YouTube. The film received tremendous love and appreciation on the Internet.

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut

In August last year, Lyca Productions announced that they would be producing the debut film of Jason Sanjay. They also spoke about the fact they loved the script and the narration.

Advertisement



On August 28, 2023, Lyca Production shared a post on their official X (formerly called Twitter) account to announce their collaboration with Jason Sanjay. They wrote, “We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut We wish him a career filled with success & contentment, carrying forward the legacy!’’

Since it was announced, there have been loads of speculations around it. Names like Dhruv Vikram and even Vijay Sethupathi surfaced as the lead actor for the film.

In the latest update, it has been reported by ABP Tamil that Dulquer Salmaan is also in talks to play the lead in the movie. However, an official confirmation regarding this has yet to be made.

ALSO READ: 'This man is pure whiskey': Fans and celebs go gaga over R Madhavan's new look