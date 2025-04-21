Tharunam OTT release: When and where to watch Kishen Das' Tamil romantic thriller film online

Tharunam is a Tamil romantic thriller that was released earlier this year. Directed by Arvindh Srinivasan, the film received mixed reviews, but Kishen Das' performance was widely appreciated by fans. For those who missed watching it in theatres, there’s good news — the thriller is all set to make its digital debut soon.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Tharunam

Tharunam will start streaming on Tentkotta from April 25. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Thrills, romance, and unexpected twists! #Tharunam a beautiful blend of emotions streaming exclusively from April 25th on @Tentkotta Don't miss it! #TharunamOnTentkotta."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Tharunam

Tharunam tells the story of Arjun and Meera. Arjun works with the Central Reserve Police Force and Meera is a modern woman with a carefree attitude. She works in a private company and doesn’t worry much about traditional ideas. However, she shares a friendly bond with her neighbor Rohit, who secretly has feelings for her.

As Arjun and Meera get ready for their engagement, tragedy strikes. Rohit is found dead under mysterious circumstances. This shocking event changes everything. The film then dives into the mystery behind his death. What really happened to Rohit? Was it murder? Who is behind it? And what happens to Arjun and Meera’s relationship? Does the wedding go on? This is for you to watch online.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Tharunam

Tharunam features Kishen Das, Smruthi Venkat, and Raj Ayyappa in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Arvindh Srinivasan and backed by Pugaz and Eden under the Zhen Studios banner. The music is composed by Darbuka Siva, while Raja Bhattacharjee handles the cinematography. Arul Elango Siddharth has worked as the editor, and the art direction is done by Varnaalayaa Jagadeesan.

The Zhen Studios team includes Ashok Kumar and Karthick. Action sequences are choreographed by Don Ashok and C Prabhu, with costume design by Neha Srihari. Lyrics for the songs are penned by renowned lyricist Madhan Karky.

ALSO READ: Baashha on OTT: Here's where you can watch Rajinikanth's cult classic film as it returns to big screens after 30 years