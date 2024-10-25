‘The makers easily cut out the portions of the heroine’: Sai Pallavi on her fight against less screen time in male-centric films

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming Diwali release Amaran has won appreciation even before its release. The actress is essaying the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the widowed wife of Major Mukund Varadarajan in the biopic. Recently, the versatile star opened up on the apprehensions she had before working in a male-centric film and revealed how she fights back for getting equal screen time.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Sai Pallavi revealed how initially she was not convinced to take up a film like Amaran, which was a biopic and was essentially male-centric. She revealed her apprehensions on the grounds of getting less screen time, since most filmmakers in such projects cut out well-shot portions of the heroine.

However, when it came to Amaran, the diva revealed, getting it in writing from the filmmaker Rajkumar, that her part will not be shortened under any circumstances, even before she agreed to come onboard.

Sai Pallavi said, “Most of the time, in biopics or male-driven films, the makers easily cut out the portions of the heroine. They can cite length issues and go ahead with the same. So, I asked Amaran director Rajkumar to give it to me in writing that he won’t do such things. Of course, I could take that liberty with him, and he assured me that my character of Indhu Rebecca Varghese is as important as Major Mukund Varadarajan’s role in Amaran.”

Moving on to another segment of her interview, Sai Pallavi also spoke about how her being choosy over the kinds of roles to pick brings about a certain sense of disadvantage to her as an actor. She agreed that her sense of simple dressing and her work ethics often do not align with what is majorly accepted in the film industry.

However, Sai Pallavi mentioned that it doesn’t bother her much, even if it means that her work flow gets reduced. She stressed that such kind of growth that comes as a result of her going against her own set principles is undesirable to her.

At the end of the interview, Sai Pallavi also addressed the fact that she tends to take on more challenging roles than the rest.

Sharing her insights on the matter, the starlet said, “Taking on challenging characters helps actors develop a process. It allows the passion to continue. It allows magic to be created. The thing is, ordinary characters can get exhausting after a point. That can create burnout in actors.”

For the unversed, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan opposite Sai Pallavi, will hit theaters on October 31, 2024.

