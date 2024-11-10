The Paradise director Srikanth Odela FINALLY breaks silence on title leak controversy surrounding Nani starrer

A few days ago, director Srikanth Odela announced the title of his second film with Nani, The Paradise. However, the title was leaked hours before the official announcement. While the filmmaker did not directly respond to the controversy at the time, he has finally addressed it through social media.

Srikanth Odela recently took to his X handle to pen a lengthy note addressing those who blamed his team for the title leak of The Paradise. He wrote, "To whomever it may concern, it is better if you stop blaming ASSISTANT DIRECTORS or WRITERS for any leak in anyone's film, not just my film."

The director further added, "These people are the future creators and their selfless contribution to cinema deserves utmost RESPECT! Change the habit of blaming it on actual hard-working film departments and learn to admit your greediness. I know the bastards who leaked my title and THEY ARE NOT FROM MY TEAM."

Talking about The Paradise, it marks Nani's second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela. The duo worked together in the award-winning film Dasara, which released in theaters in 2023.

Apart from his collaboration with Srikanth Odela, The Paradise will also mark Nani's third film with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. According to reports, the Hi Nanna actor will undergo a tremendous physical transformation for his role in this action drama film. Moreover, it is touted to be one of the most expensive films of his career so far. More details about Nani starrer The Paradise are still under wraps by the makers.

On the other hand, Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled HIT: The Third Case. The third installment of Sailesh’s successful HIT series is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Unanimous Productions. The first film, HIT: The First Case, released in 2020.

The movie featured Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju. The second installment, HIT: The Second Case, came out in 2022, with Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev (KD). Nani’s character, Arjun, was introduced in the end credits of HIT 2.

