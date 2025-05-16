Hari Hara Veera Mallu new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer period drama to FINALLY hit theaters on June 12
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to entertain you in theaters from June 12, 2025. Check out all the details of the Pawan Kalyan starrer here!
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. However, due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, the movie has faced multiple delays. It was initially scheduled to release on May 9, but it has now been postponed. While fans had been eagerly waiting for an update on the new release date, the makers have finally made an official announcement.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now hit the big screens on June 12, 2025. Taking to X, the makers wrote, "GET READY FOR THE BATTLE OF A LIFETIME! Mark your calendars for #HariHaraVeeraMallu on June 12, 2025! The battle for Dharma begins..."
Take a look at the post below:
On May 6, the makers announced through a post that the shooting of the film had been wrapped. Sharing a photo with Pawan Kalyan, they wrote, "Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu finishes shooting for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. The shoot wraps with a bang, and what’s coming next will set screens on fire! A MASSIVE trailer and blockbuster songs are on the way!"
Take a look at the post below:
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit is an upcoming Telugu period action film. The movie began under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi but was later completed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna. Post-production is currently in its final phase, with work on VFX, dubbing, and sound design progressing swiftly.
The plot follows Veera Mallu, a rebel who dares to challenge the Mughal Empire. His goal is to steal the famed Koh-i-Noor diamond. Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of Veera Mallu, while Bobby Deol plays the villainous Mughal emperor.
Nidhhi Agerwal stars as the female lead, and the supporting cast features Satyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta. The visuals are handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, and M.M. Keeravani has composed the soundtrack. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 12 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
