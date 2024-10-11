Anirudh Ravichander to once again compose for a Shah Rukh Khan film after Jawan; says ‘about 50 songs to be given within next 10 months…’

Anirudh Ravichander is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after music composers in Tamil cinema who has been making strides in Telugu and Bollywood as well. In a recent chat with Amazon Music, the musician revealed that he will be working with Shah Rukh Khan once again.

The upcoming collaboration between Anirudh and SRK would mark their second venture together after the blockbuster 2023 film Jawan. Moreover, the musician also said, “As of now all this (projects) is giving me a headache. There are more films but I don’t want to mention it because but then I’ll get psyched for the rest of the evening. There are about 50 songs to be given within the next 10 months. Good luck to me.”

Anirudh also talked about his recent movies where he mentioned that Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is likely to release for Pongal 2025. However, an official update about the Ajith starrer is yet to be made by the makers.

Anirudh Ravichander has been making waves in respect to his discography over the years as the musician was seen crafting tunes for two massive films back-to-back. With Devara starring Jr NTR hitting the big screens in August, the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan was released in theaters on October 10, 2024.

Both films have been lauded for the songs and background scores created by Anirudh. Now, the musician has also confirmed that he will be joining hands with SRK once again for the latter’s upcoming flick, however. he did not mention its name.

The movie Jawan which was released in 2023 featured SRK in a dual role as both father and son. The film directed by Atlee told the story of a women’s prison warden who recruits inmates from his jail to execute missions against those who commit corrupt crimes and take revenge upon an adversary who previously ruined his life.

The movie also featured Nayanthara as the leading lady with an ensemble cast of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles. The film also had Deepika Padukone playing a key cameo part as well.

Coming to Anirudh’s upcoming ventures, the musician has films like Thalapathy 69 starring Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3, Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Vijay Deverakonda starrer VD12, and many more.

