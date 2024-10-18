Post her breakup, Shruti Haasan wants THESE qualities from her ideal life partner: 'Need a man with...'

Shruti Haasan has been one of the most sought-after actresses in cinema over the years. Well, apart from her professional life, she also rocks headlines for relationship status. After breaking up with her boyfriend, her singlehood has often been a matter of highlight amongst her fans. Shruti recently bared her heart out and revealed the qualities and traits she looks forward to in her ideal partner.

Conversing with social media persona Kusha Kapila on the show Tinder Swipe Right, Shruti Haasan spoke about her love life and shared what kind of qualities she wishes her ideal life partner should embody. Besides good humor, the starlet stressed that the person must be creative and innovative in their thoughts.

She said, “I need a man with a good sense of humor. Someone who likes to have fun. Someone creative has lateral thinking and is innovative in their thought.”

Furthermore, Shruti explained that since she is financially independent, her previous partners over the years have ended up relying on her solely for love and pampering, something that becomes a habit. However, she stated that she learned her lesson on the matter and now focuses that everything in this regard is split equally between the two of them.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan was earlier in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika. The couple dated for about four years and had been quite open about making public appearances or even dropping pictures of themselves on social media. Unfortunately, they decided to split in 2024, due to reasons best known to them.

On the work front, Shruti has a lot of projects lined up. She has a number of films listed out for her, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Salaar: Part 2 with Prabhas, and Chennai Story with Viveik Kalra.

Shruti was also supposed to be a part of Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit: A Love Story. The film had been on its track, and the diva even shot for a considerable portion of the same. However, the latest buzz has suggested that she has walked away from the project.

While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter, it is being reported that she chose to walk away after finding it difficult to adjust herself to Adivi Sesh’s controlling nature on the sets.

