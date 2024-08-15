WATCH: Ram Charan, wife Upasana receive a grand welcome at Melbourne airport as they arrive to attend the 15th edition of IFFM

Ram Charan is all set to make an appearance at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The awards ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, August 16, where several prominent figures, including Karan Johar and Nag Ashwin, are expected to be present.

Recently, on Independence Day, Ram Charan arrived in Melbourne, where a large crowd of fans eagerly awaited his arrival. The actor, accompanied by his wife Upasana, received a warm and grand welcome at the Melbourne airport. They were presented with bouquets of flowers and more. Amid tight security, Ram Charan was greeted by his enthusiastic fans, whose cheers filled the airport as he made his arrival.

Meanwhile, in the video, Ram Charan is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a black baseball cap that features an embroidered design of Goku, the iconic character from the anime series Dragon Ball Z. He further sports dark sunglasses and is holding a bouquet of flowers. The cap and his overall attire give him a casual yet stylish look.

Ram Charan is set to be honored at the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He will receive the prestigious award of Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

The festival, which runs from August 15th to August 25th, 2024, will celebrate its landmark year with Ram Charan's presence as the Guest of Honor. As part of the honor, the festival will reportedly host a retrospective of his iconic films.

The festival, which is held at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne, is expected to feature a diverse range of films, including Bollywood blockbusters, indie movies, documentaries, and regional cinema. The awards ceremony, scheduled for August 16, will likely be attended by notable personalities such as A.R. Rahman, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Nag Ashwin Reddy, Rajkumar Hirani, and others.

The 15th edition of IFFM is centered on the theme All Our Voices, which focuses on inclusivity, diversity, and the multiplicity of perspectives within society.

