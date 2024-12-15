Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer to have a sequel? Actor Srikanth breaks silence

Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films set to release during the Pongal festival next year. Directed by S Shankar, the film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Recently, actor Srikanth spoke to the media in Hyderabad about his experience working on the movie and opened up about its possible sequel.

Talking about his working experience with the director, Srikanth mentioned that from the first day, Shankar made him feel comfortable. He added that the filmmaker is very patient and takes as many takes as needed. Srikanth explained that Shankar knows exactly how he wants his actors to perform and ensures his vision is conveyed clearly.

"He knows how his actors must act in his films and perfectly injects his vision into us. We just follow it," Srikanth said.

Talking about the sequel, the actor said that he believes Game Changer is a standalone movie. He added that Shankar’s recent films might not have lived up to expectations but he has never failed as a director. Srikanth expressed hope that the director would make a strong comeback with this film.

Srikanth said, "No. I think Game Changer is a standalone single-part movie. Shankar’s recent movies might have disappointed, but he has never failed as a director."

He mentioned that the movie has all the commercial elements people enjoy including political angles and twists. He concluded by hoping that it would be a big hit.

Srikanth further said that when he worked with Ram Charan in Govindudu Andarivadele, the latter was still a youngster. He mentioned that there is a noticeable difference in the RR actor's acting style now.

Srikanth added that Ram Charan has been doing more mature roles now. He shared, "Whatever he has been doing now are matured characters, be it Rangasthalam or RRR. Both his characters in ‘Game Changer’ are performance-oriented roles. Playing the Appanna character in this movie is very challenging."

Meanwhile, Game Changer will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025.

