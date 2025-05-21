Mohanlal’s 65th birthday: Mammootty drops unseen PIC with Lal, Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes him a record-breaking year

Mohanlal turned 65 today, on May 21, 2025. And, on this special day, his countless admirers and several colleagues from the film fraternity have extended birthday wishes on social media.

First up, Mohanlal’s dear friend and oldest co-actor, Mammootty, dropped a wish for him on X. He affectionately referred to the former as Lal and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dear Lal,” along with an unseen photo of the two of them.

Mohanlal’s co-actor and L2: Empuraan director Prithviraj Sukumaran also extended a heartfelt wish for the superstar on his birthday. Taking to his IG stories, the latter shared a BTS pic from the sets of their film together.

Prithviraj penned a note along with it and wrote, “Happy birthday, Laletta! Wish you another record-breaking year ahead, @mohanlal.”

Director Tharun Moorthy, who recently delivered a box office hit with Mohanlal starrer Thudarum, also wished the senior actor on his birthday. He dropped an intriguing poster of the actor.

However, it was the caption to this post that grabbed attention. Dropping a hint about a possible future project ahead, he wrote, “Mohanlal will continue Happy Birthday, #Laletta.”

Marco fame Unni Mukundan also penned a birthday wish for Mohanlal. He shared a candid picture of the latter on his IG stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday, SuperStar @mohanlal.”

Producer Antony Perumbavoor also dropped an array of his pictures with Lalettan as he wished the actor on his 65th birthday. He captioned it as “Happy birthday, dearest Lal Sir.”

On the work front, Mohanlal has a couple of interesting projects lined up ahead, including Hridayapoorvam, which he recently completed shooting.

Besides this, there is an untitled project of him with Nayanthara and Mammootty. Drishyam 3 is also on the cards along with a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

