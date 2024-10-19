Vettaiyan deleted scene: Amitabh Bachchan takes center stage in this UNSEEN moment from Rajinikanth starrer, captivating us with his speech

Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together sharing the screen after 33 years with the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Now, the makers have unveiled an unseen scene from the film featuring both actors that was deleted from the theatrical version.

In the deleted scene, we see Rajinikanth as Athiyan and his wife, played by Manju Warrier coming to visit Amitabh Bachchan’s Sathyadev. Upon their visit, while Manju Warrier as Thara tries to comfort a character, Athiyan, and Sathyadev have a conversation about the former’s investigations.

The conversation between them shifts with their differing ideologies on handling criminals are met. In this instance, Amitabh Bachchan easily captivates the audience and Rajinikanth with his speech.

Check out the deleted scene from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan here:

The superstar Rajinikanth starrer movie Vettaiyan features the story of a police officer known as Athiyan. The IPS officer is known to be an encounter specialist who deals with wrongdoers by vanquishing them.

However, things take a turn when an acquaintance of the officer is killed and the man encounters the suspected person in the case. But, matters get more intense as Athiyan soon realizes he hunted down the wrong person, leading to an internal conflict within him. The rest of the movie focuses on how a reformed Athiyan tries to find the true culprit, seeking justice.

Aside from Rajinikanth and Big B, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and many more in key roles. The movie was released back on October 10, 2024, and has received mixed reviews from critics.

Moreover, Rajinikanth is currently involved in the making of his next movie Coolie. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to be a high-octane action flick with the superstar likely enacting a negative-shaded avatar.

The upcoming movie features veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in leading roles as well. Moreover, actors Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj also play key roles in the movie.

