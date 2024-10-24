Did you know Akshay Kumar ‘kept a plane on standby’ when Asin’s daughter and birthday girl Arin Sharma was born?

Actress Asin, who is popular for playing key roles in Bollywood movies like Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2, and others, married entrepreneur Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The next year, the couple was blessed with their first child, a daughter (Arin Sharma), on October 24, 2017. Among the many people who were happy and excited to see the little one was Akshay Kumar. Hence, he kept a plane on standby to get to Kochi, where she was born.

Akshay Kumar was in a chat with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his talk show Dhawan Karenge on JioCinema. During their interaction, the host showed the OMG 2 star an emotional clip of actress Asin’s businessman husband, Rahul Sharma. In the video, he stated that when their daughter, birthday girl Arin Sharma was born seven years ago on this day, Khiladi Kumar kept calling him to know about the good news. Hence, when she was born, Akshay was the first person Rahul shared his happiness with.

In the clip, Sharma continued, “He had kept a plane on standby since morning to get there as soon as she was born. Even before my family came, he was the first to come in,” he stated adding that this is a memory that he can never forget in his life. Additionally, he also stated that when he has to do something big in life, he goes ahead thinking that Akshay Kumar is beside him. “I get this strength from you,” he expressed making everyone emotional.

Advertisement

For the unknown, Kumar played cupid for Asin and Rahul and was the person who introduced them to each other. Soon after falling in love, the couple got married with the actor by their side. Earlier, on their daughter’s sixth birthday, Asin took to social media and dropped several inside images from her princess-themed birthday bash.

Sharing the photos, the Bol Bachchan actress penned, “Our little princess turned 6..not so little anymore! To a girl with a love for books that beats Belle, Rapunzel like hair, Cinderella like love for dance parties, curiosity that surpasses Aurora and Ariel, strong will that trumps Merida’s and Jasmine’s and a sparkling spirit that’s just so Uniquely, Unmistakably ARIN, thank you for making our lives magical! May all your dreams come true. #HappyBirthdayPrincessArin #ArinRayn.”

Take a look:

As Arin turns a year older on this day, Pinkvilla wishes the little one a very Happy Birthday!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan opens up about his rapport with Akshay Kumar and debuting with him in a 2-hero film