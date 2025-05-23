Suriya meets Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth: ‘Something inside me healed…’

Suriya recently met with director Abishan Jeevinth and the rest of the Tourist Family team. In a post on social media, the director himself described meeting the Retro star with a series of pictures with him.

In a post on social media, the director said, “Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. Suriya sir called my name and said how much he liked #touristfamily. There’s a boy in me still watching v1000 for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir.”

The movie Tourist Family has been a massive hit in theaters, with positive reviews from critics as well. The comedy-drama venture features the tale of a family from Sri Lanka who arrived in India for a better life after the Sri Lankan economic crisis.

With M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithu Jai Shankar, and Kamlesh in lead roles, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many more in key roles.

Following the huge praise, various celebrities have praised the film, including SS Rajamouli. Now, Suriya has been added to the list, making it a celebratory moment for the makers.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor was recently seen in the lead role for the movie Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film focuses on the story of Paarivel Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster who turns himself into a fighting machine, doing the heavy lifting for his foster father.

When Paarivel crosses paths with Rukmini and falls in love with her, the former decides to step away from his father’s violent ways. However, when conflicts arise, the man has to become part of a cult that unearths a mystery behind his past and explores his true origins.

With Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and more in key roles.

Moreover, Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan in the tentatively titled Suriya45. He has also kicked off the works for his next movie with director Venky Atluri, as Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead.

