Vettaiyan meets Coolie: Rajinikanth leaves director Lokesh Kanagaraj in splits with groovy moves to Manasilaayo; WATCH his Onam celebrations

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated Onam not just in style but also in the most unique way possible. The Jailer actor rejoiced during the festivities on the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. A video from the sets of the film is also going viral on social media, wherein Thalaivar can be seen shaking a leg to his latest hit track, Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan.

Fans were quite thrilled to witness this crossover between Vettaiyan and Coolie on the occasion of Onam. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen having a blast with the team of Coolie. Soon, they decide to recreate the iconic dance steps from Manasilaayo. While Thalaivar danced his heart out, the team followed his footsteps and broke into a dance.

Rajinikanth even invited Lokesh Kanagaraj to join him, but he hilariously refused to do so. Watching Thalaivar dance to Manasilaayo left the filmmaker in splits. Everyone on the sets of Coolie celebrated Onam in Vettaiyan style.

Sharing the video, Lyca Production wrote, "Onam Vibes with Coolie team! When THALAIVAR & team COOLIE went The VETTAIYAN way for ONAM #MANASILAAYO ft. team COOLIE with the One & Only."

Even Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Onam to all celebrating today. #VettaiyanStyle."

Check out the video below:

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is one of the highly anticipated films as it features Rajinikanth opposite prominent actors in lead roles. Apart from Thalaivar, this film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

Moreover, some reports suggest that Coolie starring Thalaivar will hit the big screens during the second half of 2025. However, the release date of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan is inching closer to its release date. The film will be released on October 10, coinciding with Dussehra. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and several others in prominent roles.

