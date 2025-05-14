Mysskin drops spoilers and reveals climax of Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan’s Train: ‘It feels like a monstrous worm…’

Vijay Sethupathi and director Mysskin have collaborated for the first time on the upcoming movie Train, which is eagerly awaiting its release. Speaking at an event in Chennai, the actor-director shared details about the film's plot and climax.

As per a report by the Times of India, director Mysskin offered advice to future filmmakers, emphasizing the importance of respecting the audience for the money they spend to watch a film.

Advertisement

Continuing his speech for nearly an hour, director Mysskin revealed the plot of Train, saying, "I’ve traveled by train at least 300-600 times. When you think about it, it feels like a monstrous worm carrying children in its belly, stumbling along and taking them wherever they need to go. This metaphor inspired me to create the film, where thousands board a train, most reach safely, but some lose their lives."

As he delved further into the film, Mysskin also shared details about Vijay Sethupathi's character. "The protagonist wants to die. He’s traveling towards death in disgust, having lost his will to live. He wants to visit his wife’s grave one last time to plant a sapling there before he dies. But many things happen inside the stomach of this monster, which help him forget his woes. The journey teaches him the value of life."

Mysskin concluded his remarks by emphasizing how the protagonist’s journey inside the train, coupled with the experiences he encounters, leads him to rethink his life—this serves as the film’s climax.

Advertisement

Train features an ensemble cast led by Vijay Sethupathi, with key roles played by Nassar, Shruti Haasan, Narain, Shaji Chen, Selva, and others. The release date for the Mysskin directorial has yet to be finalized.

On the work front, Mysskin is currently filming I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a busy lineup with films like Ace, Thalaivan Thalaivii, and more in the works.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not going to increase my salary': Sasikumar on Tourist Family surpassing Kutti Puli and Sundarapandian's box office