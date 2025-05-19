Who is Sai Dhanshika? Tamil actress who is expected to take wedding vows with Vishal

Sai Dhanshika is making headlines recently after it is rumored that she will be tying the knot this year with actor Vishal. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, let’s know more about the actress.

Sai Dhanshika is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Tamil cinema. Born on November 20, 1989, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, the actress made her debut in 2006 with the Tamil-language movie Manathodu Mazhaikalam.

Credited as Marina in the film, the buddy drama venture helmed by Arputhan was the late director’s final venture with Shaam, Nithya Das, and Malayalam actor Jayasurya in lead roles.

With the same name, the actress appeared in films like Maranthen Meimaranthen and Thirudi. Later, Sai debuted in Kannada cinema with the film Kempa, adopting the name Thanushika.

In 2009, Sai Dhanshika became a memorable face in Tamil cinema with her performance in the Ravi Mohan (then Jayam Ravi) starrer Peranmai. The action-adventure movie directed by Jananathan features the tale of Dhuruvan, a tribal forest guard who works for the welfare of his community.

On a trek with five college girls, the man is mistreated by them for his origins, but soon the film takes a wild turn when they find out that a group of mercenaries is planning to destroy an Indian mission. Loosely based on the 1972 Soviet film The Dawns Here Are Quiet, the rest of the movie also explores how the women and the man form a bond.

Moving ahead, the actress appeared in several films over the years, including Arun Vijay starrer Maanja Velu, Paradesi, and many more. Later, Sai made quite an impressive appearance alongside superstar Rajinikanth for the film Kabali.

The 2016 venture had the actress playing his daughter with Radhika Apte playing the female lead. Incidentally, Sai Dhanshika had to face controversy after the same when Simbu’s father and actor T Rajendran publicly spoke out against her.

Apart from Tamil cinema, Sai Dhanshika made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer bilingual movie Solo. Later on, she made her debut in Telugu with Shikaaru.

Now, the 35-year-old actress is expected to tie the knot with Vishal, with an engagement reported to take place soon.

