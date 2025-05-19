It’s Official: Vishal and Sai Dhanshika can’t stop blushing as they announce their marriage date

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have made their relationship official at the pre-release event of her movie Yogi Da. Making this major life update to the public, the couple has announced that their wedding will take place on August 29, 2025.

Sharing the announcement from the event, PRO Riaz K Ahmed unveiled new pictures of the actors together.

See the official post:

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been making quite a buzz for some time now with their relationship rumors. Earlier, it was speculated that the actors would get engaged soon and tie the knot this year. Now, the couple has officially confirmed it at the pre-release event.

Interestingly, Vishal had once said in an interview that he would marry only after the construction of Nadigar Sangam’s building, a cause he has been after for many years.

With the construction nearing completion, reporters had recently asked him about his marriage plans, to which he had confessed that all details would be made soon.

Talking about Vishal, the actor had made the headlines recently after he fainted onstage at the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest event in Tamil Nadu. As the actor was rushed to the hospital, his team made an official statement about his health.

According to the statement, Vishal had suffered from fatigue due to not having lunch that afternoon and only drinking some juice. This led the actor’s energy level to drop, with the doctors confirming he has no other significant illnesses.

On the work front, Vishal is next set to star in Thupparivaalan 2. The film is a sequel to his own 2017 venture Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin. The action thriller featured the story of Kaniyan Poongundran, a detective assigned to solve the case of a missing dog, which leads him to figure out a string of lies and a crime racket.

With Vishal and Mysskin splitting their collaboration due to budget issues, the sequel film is said to be helmed by Vishal himself, marking his directorial debut.

