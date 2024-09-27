‘Did my best to match Thalaivar’s image and stardom’: Vettaiyan director TJ Gnanavel spills beans on Rajinikanth’s role in cop film

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to bring spectacle to the silver screen with his Dussehra release, Vettaiyan. The film has been doing all the rounds on social media, courtesy of its power-packed songs, impactful trailer, and much more. Recently, the filmmaker himself spilled beans on what audiences can expect to witness in the movie, especially when it concerns the role essayed by Thalaiva, a.k.a. Rajinikanth.

As reported by 123 Telugu, filmmaker TJ Gnanavel mentioned how after the massive success of Jailer, audiences’s expectations of the superstar have increased manifold, and there has been a need to live up to that.

Nonetheless, the filmmaker shared that Rajinikanth will be a part of quite a few action sequences and songs, bringing the much-needed spectacle to the silver screen once again.

He shared, “After Jailer’s massive success, the expectations on Rajini sir have increased a lot. Vettaiyan will have songs and fights as well. But I didn’t deviate from what I wanted to convey. We have seen films about encounter specialists before, but we have never seen their background stories. Vettaiyan throws light on their thinking process.”

Furthermore, TJ Gnanavel mentioned that Rajinikanth would be pulling off the role of an encounter specialist from the police force in the film. The plot revolves around this particular character’s stand-on encounters in general, as well as his inner feelings and retrospections.

He assured that people will witness the evergreen charm, style, and charisma of Thalaiva in the film, something that he has kept intact for people to connect with him easily.

For the unversed, Vettaiyan encompasses a starry cast. Besides Rajinikanth, these include Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Rohini, Ritika Singh, and others.

