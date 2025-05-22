AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone exits Spirit and joins Allu Arjun-Atlee film with 4 other heroines?

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are collaborating for the first time with the movie tentatively titled AA22xA6. It now seems the film will feature five different heroines in lead roles.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the Allu Arjun starrer already has Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor as female leads. With Kingdom fame Bhagyashri Borse under consideration, the makers are still searching for the fifth leading lady.

As of now, this is just a report and will be confirmed only after the makers issue an official update.

The ambitious project AA22xA6 has been making headlines for some time, touted as a never-before-seen venture in Indian cinema. Buzz suggests Allu Arjun will play multiple roles, including an animated version of himself.

The upcoming film is said to belong to the “parallel universe” genre, with makers collaborating with international studios for extensive VFX work. With Allu Arjun already undergoing physical prep, an official update is awaited.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone was initially set to star alongside Prabhas in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, she has now walked out of the cop action movie.

A source close to the development revealed that the Bollywood actress demanded a remuneration of Rs 40 crores, while the producers and director were willing to pay only Rs 20 crores. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also approached but had to walk out after salary negotiations fell through.

With her dates now free, Deepika Padukone is reportedly signed on for AA22xA6, alongside four other heroines.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside him. The film features the story of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who transitions to become a sandalwood smuggler, becoming the kingpin of the syndicate.

As the movie ended on a high note, the film is set to have a 3rd installment titled as Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Along with AA22xA6, Allu Arjun is also reportedly set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological project.

