WATCH: Naga Chaitanya serves ULTIMATE casual look as he gets spotted in Hyderabad

Pan-India actor Naga Chaitanya made heads turn as he appeared at an amusement park in Hyderabad. The Majili actor exuded swag and his evergreen charm as he opted for a super comfortable yet stylish fit for the day. Check out Naga Chaitanya’s video below!

Decoding the actor’s fit, Chay opted for a white shirt jacket and paired it with solid brown pants. The Yuddham Sharanam also wore a casual white shirt and kept the buttons of his overcoat open. To complete his looks, Naga Chaitanya went for olive green shows, classy sunglasses, and a vintage watch. Talking about the superstar’s look for the day, how can we forget his long hair and beard look? With such killer looks, can you believe Naga Chaitanya will turn 38 in November, this year?

It is worth mentioning that Naga Chaitanya has been in the limelight for quite some time owing to big news in his personal life. Apart from his professional commitments, the actor recently grabbed headlines when he got engaged to his long-time beau and actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The news was announced by Chay’s father and legendary actor Nagarjuna. Following the engagement news, people especially Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s fans have been waiting for D-day which is their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Custody actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Thandel with Sai Pallavi. The upcoming film marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Chandoo after Premam and Savyasachi.

The story of Thandel revolves around a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. The Amaran actress Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Satya, a fisherwoman.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai are all set to create magic with their crackling chemistry onscreen as Thandel marks their second union after the 2021-Sekhar Kammula film Love Story. As per several reports, the movie might be postponed to the next year due to several major releases scheduled for December.

