Mass re-release: Fans recreate THIS iconic scene from Nagarjuna Akkinenni, Jyotika's film in theaters; Watch

Nagarjuna Akkineni's blockbuster film Mass was re-released in theaters on August 28, a day before the actor's 65th birthday. Excited fans thronged the theaters to watch the film and relive the beautiful story. Amid the film's re-release, a video is going viral on social media where a few moviegoers can be seen recreating an iconic scene from Mass.

For the unversed, one of the most pivotal scenes in the movie is the tragic death of Mass' best friend Aadi. The scene unfolds as Aadi tries to protect Anjali from Seshu, the antagonist, who is determined to kidnap her and separate her from Mass. However, Aadi is brutally murdered in broad daylight, leading to Mass's transformation into the vengeful Ganesh.

Now, videos of Nagarjuna's fans recreating that iconic scene in theaters is going viral on social media. While two boys are seen reenacting the scene, others can be seen hooting and cheering them on.

Watch the video below:

Mass, which was originally released in 2004, has been re-released in theaters coinciding with Nagarjuna's birthday. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film became one of the highest-grossing films of that time.

Recently, Raghava Lawrence took to his social media handles to share his excitement about Mass' re-release. He also penned a sweet birthday note for Nagarjuna and wrote, "Happy Birthday Nagarjuna Babu. I’ll always be grateful to you for believing in me with my directorial debut and giving me #Mass. This day is even more special because of the #Mass re-release in theaters after 20 years. I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and success. Thanks for everything babu."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the film revolves around the life of an orphan named Mass who falls in love with Anjali, daughter of a gangster named Satya. However, things take a drastic turn after Anjali's brother Seshu kills Mass' best friend Aadi.

Following the incident, Mass transforms into Ganesh and embarks on a mission to avenge Aadi's death.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will be seen playing a pivotal role in Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera.

